Watchdog describes conditions that led to years of abuse in Illinois juvenile detention centers A new scathing lawsuit accused state employees of sexually abusing 95 people​ while they were children detained in Illinois detention facilities. CBS 2 spoke with several incarceration watchdog groups who said more should be done to allow public access to discipline decisions and personnel records of staff at juvenile detention centers. They said a lack of access creates a cloud of secrecy over the people working directly with children.