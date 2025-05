Village of Dolton's bid to acquire Pope Leo XIV's childhood home could face legal hurdles A fight for ownership of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home in Dolton, Illinois, raises questions about legality. The current owner of the home at 212 E. 141st Pl. has signaled that he plans to sell it at auction, and Dolton Mayor Jason House has said the village will seek to buy it, but if negotiations fail, could seek to acquire it through eminent domain.