Unusual winter drought causing significant changes for native trees in Chicago area Drought is not usually top of mind in the winter, but more than 3 million people in Illinois are experiencing it. Climate change impacts weather year-round, and the big swings we've seen in the past decade are bringing big changes to forests and even your own backyard. Climate Watch Investigator Tara Molina talked with an expert at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe.