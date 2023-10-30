Watch CBS News

UAW and GM agree to tentative deal to end strike

The United Auto Workers have reached a tentative labor agreement with General Motors. The deal is expected to end the union's 7-week strike against the Big Three automakers, after earlier tentative agreements with Ford and Stellantis.
