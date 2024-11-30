Watch CBS News

Trump names picks to lead DEA and FBI

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his picks to lead two federal law enforcement agencies, nominating his longtime associate Kash Patel as FBI director, and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronistor to be the next administrator of the DEA.
