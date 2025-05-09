Watch CBS News

Trump fires Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden

President Trump has fired longtime Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, a congressional source confirmed to CBS News. She was fired with a year and a half left on her 10-year term, and found out via email.
