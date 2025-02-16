Watch CBS News

Trump administration agenda pushing legal, constitutional boundaries

Sources say the IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season. Cristian Benavides reports President Donald Trump is pushing his agenda forward in a way that's bucking norms and has been challenged legally.
