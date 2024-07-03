CBS 2 Meteorologist David Yeomans has the 5 p.m. forecast for July 3, 2024.

Tracking Chicago rain and storm chances over holiday weekend CBS 2 Meteorologist David Yeomans has the 5 p.m. forecast for July 3, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On