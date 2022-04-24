Watch CBS News

Three Men Shot on Near West Side

Three men were shot on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday. They were walking near Wilcox and Oakley whe someone in a light colored van fired at them. One man is in critical condition, and the other two are in good condition. The shooter got away.
