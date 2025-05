"The Trial of Shoeless Joe Jackson:" A CBS Chicago dramatic reenactment from 1981 In 1981, WBBM-TV, CBS Channel 2 Chicago documentary producer Scott Craig produced this award-winning dramatic reenactment of the 1921 trial of White Sox baseball player "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. Jackson was implicated in the 1919 Black Sox scandal, in which the White Sox were accused of taking bribes from gambling concerns to intentionally lose the World Series.