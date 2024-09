The Great Debate: The history that led up to Kennedy-Nixon debate at CBS Chicago Sen. John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard M. Nixon participated the first ever televised debate on Sept. 26, 1960 at the old CBS Chicago studios. Bill Kurtis reports on the history of politics and broadcasting, and what had happened in the Nixon and Kennedy campaigns leading up to that moment, in the first part of this 1985 documentary, "The Great Debate."