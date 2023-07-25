The Future of Flying: flight delays, cancellations could continue for a decade
People are flying more than ever before. So why are airlines cutting flights? We looked at data that show the five busiest routes at O'Hare International Airport have scaled back by as much as 35% over the past five years. One reason is there's not enough staff to keep all those planes in the air. National investigative correspondent Stephen Stock found out the problem is expected to get worse before it gets better. Read more