CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 6 p.m. forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Temperatures to reach near 80 Sunday in Chicago CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 6 p.m. forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On