Survivors, experts weigh in on plan to study safety of Black women in Chicago Black women made up 16% of Chicago's population, but accounted for 30% of crime victims in 2022. Mayor Brandon Johnson reacted to a CBS News Chicago investigation on how hard Black women are hit by crime by promising a task force to look into the issue. Dorothy Tucker checked back in with some of the survivors and experts in the fields of criminology and trauma therapy for their reactions.