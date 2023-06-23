Subscribe to our You Tube channel ABOUT CBS 2 NEWS CHICAGO: Honored as the Edward R. Murrow winner for overall excellence, CBS 2 News Chicago brings you breaking news, weather, compelling exclusive content and award-winning investigative reports from the CBS 2 Investigators. Subscribe to CBS 2 News Chicago on YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/user/cbschicago CBS 2 NEWS 24/7 LIVESTREAM: https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/live CBS 2 NEWS WEBSITE: http://www.cbsnews.com/chicago FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cbschicago TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CBSchicago GET THE CBS 2 NEWS APP: https://apps.cbslocal.com/chicago/