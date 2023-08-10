Watch CBS News

Streaming with Brad: Love at first swipe

A study shows more than 50% of daters on a popular app are already in a relationship. Stef Safran dating expert with Stef and the City joined CBS 2’s Brad Edwards live on The Stream to give some dating tips before you start swiping.
