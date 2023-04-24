Statue honoring Mamie Till-Mobley to be unveiled at Summit high school A southwest suburban high school will soon unveil a statue honoring Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till. The 14-year-old boy was murdered in Mississippi in 1955. His mother insisted her son's casket be open for all to see what happened to him. She also became instrumental in the fight for civil rights. An artist created the sculpture in clay and CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was there when it was dropped off at Argo Community High School.