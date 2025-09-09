South Korea workers caught in Georiga ICE raid will be brought home, relations with U.S. strained Relations between South Korea and the United States are on thin ice after more than 300 South Korean workers were detained in a a massive immigration raid at a Georgia Hyundai plant, touted as the state's largest economic development project. Lee said the rights of South Korean nationals and economic activities of South Korean companies must not be unfairly infringed upon during U.S. law enforcement procedures.