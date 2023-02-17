Watch CBS News

Snow dampens bustle in Woodstock

McHenry County was expected to receive some of the highest forecasted precipitation in the Chicago area on Thursday. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out there and saw Illinois Department of Transportation, Woodstock and McHenry County plows out all day.
