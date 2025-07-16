"Snap curfew" ordinance back up for debate at Chicago City Council after mayor's veto Chicago's proposed "snap curfew" ordinance, which would allow Chicago police to impose a youth curfew anywhere in the city on as little as 30 minutes' notice, is back in the spotlight at City Hall. The City Council approved the controversial ordinance last month by a 27-22 vote, and Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoed it days later. On Wednesday, the measure's supporters are expected to call for a vote to override the mayor's veto.