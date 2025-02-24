Watch CBS News

Singer Roberta Flack dies at 88

Flack became an overnight star after her song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" appeared in a 1971 movie. It won the Grammy for record of the year, as did her next hit, "Killing Me Softly with His Song."
