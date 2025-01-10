Watch CBS News

"Shucked" at CIBC Theatre | We've Got Your Ticket

It’s a corny, "punderful" evening and a surprise Broadway success. The new musical comedy, “Shucked,” runs through Jan 19. Entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sat with one of its stars to learn more about its appeal.
