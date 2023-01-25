Watch CBS News

Shots fired at officers in Jefferson Park

Chicago police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at officers in Jefferson Park. Police confirmed someone in a black Audi fired shots at a patrol car in the 5400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue just before 3:40 a.m.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.