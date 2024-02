Sen. Mitch McConnell to step down as GOP leader in November In Washington, a big change is coming to the U.S. Senate, as Mitch McConnell announced he is stepping down as the Senate GOP Leader in November. The Republican from Kentucky is the longest serving party leader in Senate history. Dr. Nicholas Kachiroubas, a professor at DePaul University's School of Public Service, helps break down what this means for the Senate.