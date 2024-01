CBS 2’s Ryan Baker got a warm welcome from the spirited students at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

School Spotlight: Homewood-Flossmoor High School spirit CBS 2’s Ryan Baker got a warm welcome from the spirited students at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On