Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens endorses Bears' Chicago lakefront stadium plan The governor and top Illinois state lawmakers might not support the Bears’ proposal to use taxpayer funding for a new lakefront stadium, but one suburban mayor with a lot of political pull says he’s all for it. Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens, an Illinois state representative who’s also Assistant Republican Leader in the Illinois House, called the Bears’ stadium plan “spectacular” and believes investing in teams like the Bears and White Sox is good for the city and state.