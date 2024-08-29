Watch CBS News

Richard Speck Speaks: Speck's heinous mass murder

In this first segment of the six-part series "Richard Speck Speaks," Bill Kurtis recounts how Speck heinously murdered of eight student nurses in Chicago in 1966. This report first aired Sunday, May 5, 1996 on the Channel 2 News at 10 p.m.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.