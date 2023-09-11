Watch CBS News

Remembering those lost on 9/11

It's been 22 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. On Monday, communities across the country gathered to remember the day that forever changed our nation.
