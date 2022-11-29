Red Cross blood donations save lives

Watch CBS News

Kristin Mill suffered a life-changing bite that has left her with years of blood transfusions. The Red Cross relies on Blood Donations to help people like Kristin stay healthy. Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10.
