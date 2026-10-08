Race for Congress: Daniel Biss vs John Elleson in Illinois’ 9th District Four Illinois members of the U.S. House of Representatives are not running for re-election in November, including longtime U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who has held the 9th District seat in Congress for 27 years. As she prepares to retire, voters electing her successor in the district will be choosing between Democratic candidate Daniel Biss, the mayor of Evanston, and Republican candidate John Elleson, a pastor in Arlington Heights. More