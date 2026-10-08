Watch CBS News

Race for Congress: Daniel Biss vs John Elleson in Illinois’ 9th District

Four Illinois members of the U.S. House of Representatives are not running for re-election in November, including longtime U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who has held the 9th District seat in Congress for 27 years. As she prepares to retire, voters electing her successor in the district will be choosing between Democratic candidate Daniel Biss, the mayor of Evanston, and Republican candidate John Elleson, a pastor in Arlington Heights.
1h ago (02:59)
Videos
Rahm Emanuel won't decide on potential '28 presidential run until after '26 midterms

Rahm Emanuel won't decide on potential '28 presidential run until after '26 midterms

CTA janitor killed in stabbing at Green Line station near United Center

CTA janitor killed in stabbing at Green Line station near United Center

Chicago weather: Chilly, clear evening

Chicago weather: Chilly, clear evening

Senior residents of Maywood apartments demand rent reduction after hot water outage

Senior residents of Maywood apartments demand rent reduction after hot water outage

Race for Congress: Daniel Biss vs John Elleson in Illinois’ 9th District

Race for Congress: Daniel Biss vs John Elleson in Illinois’ 9th District

Semillas plant store in Pilsen has become a hub for local vendors

Semillas plant store in Pilsen has become a hub for local vendors

Man charged in 5 south suburban video gambling burglaries, could be connected to over a dozen more

Man charged in 5 south suburban video gambling burglaries, could be connected to over a dozen more

CBS News Chicago producer returns woman's purse after she left it on Blue Line train

CBS News Chicago producer returns woman's purse after she left it on Blue Line train

Hurricane Isaias threatens Gulf Coast, landfall likely Friday or Saturday

Hurricane Isaias threatens Gulf Coast, landfall likely Friday or Saturday

Man charged in Lake Arlington attack

Man charged in Lake Arlington attack

CTA operator attacked, janitor stabbed and critically injured at Damen/Lake Green Line station

CTA operator attacked, janitor stabbed and critically injured at Damen/Lake Green Line station

Family holds visitation for 7-year-old Eddimar Hernandez Chacon, stabbed to death in Chatham

Family holds visitation for 7-year-old Eddimar Hernandez Chacon, stabbed to death in Chatham

White Sox fans shake off Game 3 loss, excited for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Guardians

White Sox fans shake off Game 3 loss, excited for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Guardians

Full interview with John Elleson, candidate for Illinois 9th Congressional District

Full interview with John Elleson, candidate for Illinois 9th Congressional District

Full interview with Daniel Biss, candidate for Illinois 9th Congressional District

Full interview with Daniel Biss, candidate for Illinois 9th Congressional District

School Spotlight: Wheaton North High School's theater department

School Spotlight: Wheaton North High School's theater department

Chicago weather: Cool, seasonable Thursday

Chicago weather: Cool, seasonable Thursday

Meet Simba and Garfield, Pets of the Week from Whisker Mission

Meet Simba and Garfield, Pets of the Week from Whisker Mission

President Trump visits Texas again ahead of midterm elections

President Trump visits Texas again ahead of midterm elections

Endeavor Health joins Chicago Breast Cancer Research Consortium

Endeavor Health joins Chicago Breast Cancer Research Consortium

Doors broken in attempted break-ins in Chicago Lawn

Doors broken in attempted break-ins in Chicago Lawn

Fans gather at Rate Field, hope White Sox will bounce back in Game 4 of ALDS

Fans gather at Rate Field, hope White Sox will bounce back in Game 4 of ALDS

Burglars back car into Lincoln Park gas station to steal ATM

Burglars back car into Lincoln Park gas station to steal ATM

Incredible insects at the Butterfly House at Navy Pier

Incredible insects at the Butterfly House at Navy Pier

CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

24/7 Primetime

CBS News Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore

WJZ News 7pm

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area

CBS13 News 4:30pm

CBS News Boston

CBS News Boston

WBZ News 5pm

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago 6pm

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado 5pm

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit

Latest Detroit News & Headlines

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles 4pm

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The Kickoff Show

CBS News Minnesota

CBS News Minnesota

Latest Minnesota News & Headlines

CBS News New York

CBS News New York

Latest New York News & Headlines

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia 6pm

CBS News Pittsburgh

CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA News 7:30pm

CBS News Sacramento

CBS News Sacramento

CBS13 News 4:30pm

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Latest Texas News & Headlines

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue