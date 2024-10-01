Watch CBS News

Race continues to find Helene survivors as officials fear death toll from storm will rise

The search for survivors continued Tuesday amid the devastation from Hurricane Helene, which has killed at least 135 people and destroyed homes across the Southeast. Many people also remain unaccounted for, especially in North Carolina, where hundreds of roads remain inaccessible and communications have been knocked out. At the White House on Monday evening, President Joe Biden told reporters there were reports that 600 people were unaccounted for.
