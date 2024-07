Pritzker endorses Harris for president. Could he be a possible VP pick? Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president​ on Monday, a day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for the White House​ and threw his support behind Harris to replace him on the ticket. Now halfway through his second term, Pritzker has been recognized as a future White House hopeful, but what does Biden's decision mean for the governor's political future?