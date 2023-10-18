President Biden delivers remarks after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
President Biden said his primary message to Israel as he visited the Jewish state 12 days after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its brutal terror attack was: "You are not alone." Biden said the "vast majority of the Palestinian people are not Hamas" and he reiterated his previous comments that the U.S.-designated terror group which has controlled the small strip of land for almost two decades "does not represent the Palestinian people."