Pope Francis invites comedians to the Vatican

He told the comedians he heard laughing makes good blood and made a funny gesture. More than 100 funny folks were there, including Julia Louis Dreyfus, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.
