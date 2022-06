Congrats to photojournalist Dino Pillizzi! He's celebrating 40 years at CBS 2 Chicago.

Photojournalist Dino Pillizzi celebrating 40 years at CBS 2 Chicago Congrats to photojournalist Dino Pillizzi! He's celebrating 40 years at CBS 2 Chicago.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On