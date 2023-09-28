Watch CBS News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Anderson Humane

Greg Mucha is with Anderson Humane​ in South Elgin and he brought three-month-old Penny Lane, a rescue from Oklahoma. Check out the Anderson Humane website for more on its adoption events and upcoming fundraisers.
