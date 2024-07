Person of interest taken into custody in fatal shooting of off-duty Cook Co. Sheriff’s deputy Police say a man tried to rob Rafael Wordlaw at a gas station at 67th and Eberhart just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The two exchanged gunfire, with Wordlaw suffering a gunshot wound to his chest. Deputy Wordlaw drove several blocks, veering into the grass along 67th before crashing at Indiana Avenue.