PainKiller: Looking back at the Tylenol poisoning murders 40 years later It was 40 years ago this week the Tylenol murders rocked Chicago and the nation. Seven people died from tainted Tylenol – and the investigations continue with no solid answers. Joining CBS 2’s Joe Donlon and Irika Sargent to talk about the case are former CBS 2 Political Producer Ed Marshall and CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker.