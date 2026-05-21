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Opposition to Trump "anti-weaponization" fund grows among Republicans and Democrats

There is brewing bipartisan opposition to plans for an "anti-weaponization" fund after the Justice Department settled a lawsuit between President Trump and the IRS. Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have expressed opposition, police officers injured in the January 6 riots have sued, and politicians say they're worried the lack of parameters around who is eligible for money could mean the fund will be used to finance paramilitary groups.
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