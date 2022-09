Off-duty CPD officer shot in face with non-life threatening injuries An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Irving Park East Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Addison Street and Elston Avenue, according to CPD Superintendent David Brown. There was a heavy police presence in the 3600 block of North Elston Avenue near a Jiffy Lube Tuesday afternoon.