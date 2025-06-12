Watch CBS News

Nintendo Switch 2 becomes fastest selling console

The company says that in its first four days on store shelves, it sold over 3.5 million units, surpassing the initial launch weeks of not only every Nintendo console in history but also the PlayStation 4 and 5.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.