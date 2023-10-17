Watch CBS News

New tool can detect AI-generated content

As the advancement of artificial intelligence grows, so does technology to detect what is real and what isn't. CBS''s Danya Bacchus introduces us to a new AI-detecting tool, and why experts believe it may be hard to keep up with the technology.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.