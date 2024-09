New book by Forrest Claypool examines legacy of retired Mayor Richard M. Daley Richard M. Daley was mayor of Chicago for 22 years. Former Daley chief of staff, Cook County commissioner, and head of several city agencies Forrest Claypool is now out with a book, "The Daley Show," that examines Daley's successes and scandals, clout and conflicts. Claypool joins Joe Donlon and Marie Saaevedra to talk about the book.