Watch CBS News

Mysterious swarm of bugs infests Evergreen Park

A mysterious swarm of insects was bugging Chicago area residents over the weekend. Dozens of them took to social media to ask neighbors what they were. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez went digging for answers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.