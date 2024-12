Mother holds holiday toy drive after son’s shooting death As holiday drives kick off for the season, one Chicago mother is working to bring some joy to children after losing her own son to gun violence. Jalisa Ford started the 1 Jar Foundation after her 9-year-old son, Janari Andre Ricks, was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on a group of people behind the Cabrini Rowhouses in 2020. As a way to honor him, she’s held a holiday toy drive each year since his death.