CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon has the 10 p.m. forecast for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Milder finish to the weekend in Chicago CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon has the 10 p.m. forecast for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On