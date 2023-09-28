Watch CBS News

Migrant arrivals continue despite limited resources

Another seven buses came in on Wednesday – in addition to the 60 buses that have arrived so far just this month. Late Wednesday night, we were there as adults and small children stepped off one of the buses, and greeted with blankets.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.