Midterm election results send earthquake through GOP as Trump says he'll work with Democrats The U.S. midterm election results continue to shake the Republican Party, who are closely watching the senate results in Mississippi and Alaska where Democrats narrowly lead. If they win those races, Democrats will have a 56 seat majority in the Senate. Meanwhile, President Trump said he is open to working with Democrats, who will control both houses of Congress by wide margins in his last two years in office.f More