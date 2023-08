Meet the dog handler family helping run the Great American Dog Show The Great American Dog Show returns to Chicago this weekend; and, like the breeds, dog handlers come in all shapes and sizes. At Country Comfort Boarding & Grooming in Yorkville, it's almost showtime. Amid all the fluffing and buffing is a young pup. We're not talking about one of the dogs. Thirteen-year-old Spring Krickeberg trains show dogs. So do her mom and dad.