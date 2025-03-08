Watch CBS News

Meet Talia, PAWS Chicago’s Pet of the Week

Talia is a sweet 5-year-old pup who loves cuddles, stuffed toys, and spending time with her family. She’s housebroken, crate training, and already knows commands like “Sit,” “Stay,” “Come,” and “Down.”
